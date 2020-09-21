School District gets agriculture grant
MANKATO — The agriculture, food and natural resources program at Mankato Area Public Schools high schools was selected as a pilot school in the Agricultural Diversity and Leadership/Technical Skill Challenge.
The district will receive $8,500 over the next three years to grow its program and teachers will receive professional development and other support.
The challenge is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Education, University of Minnesota and Minnesota FFA. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
