MANKATO — Most extracurricular activities are on a pandemic hiatus, but Mankato Area Public Schools are preparing to add two new opportunities for students next school year.
The Mankato Area School Board unanimously approved proposals Monday to add adapted floor hockey and one-act play to the winter activities lineup at both high schools. Both are Minnesota State High School League programs and are open to both genders.
The adapted floor hockey team will bring together around 25 students with physical and cognitive disabilities from both the district's high schools.
The addition will give Mankato students with disabilities a second athletics choice. The district has been offering adapted bowling in the spring, although this season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Adding adapted floor hockey would bring Mankato more on par with the majority of other districts of similar size that have multiple adaptive programs, West High School Activities Director Todd Waterbury said.
The district hopes to someday add a fall adapted offering so there is an opportunity during every season of the school year, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
The adapted floor hockey program will cost the district and estimated $13,000 a year, plus an initial one-time expense of around $3,000 for equipment and uniforms.
Mankato's high school actors already have a winter performance opportunity, but the one-act play will create a competitive option.
The MSHSL contest invites schools to perform a short play at regional contests. The best performances, selected by a panel of judges, go on to section and then state contests. Each school may have up to 20 participants.
East High School started putting on a winter one-act play a few years ago, but it has not been competing in the contest.
At West High School, the new option will be in addition to the annual senior-directed short play. The senior play will be moved to a new schedule that does not conflict with the one-act production.
Mankato Area Public Schools will charge a sliding scale participant fee that would partially cover the estimated $9,000 annual cost to offer the program.
Board Chairman Darren Wacker said he was particularly excited by the one-act play addition because he happens to serve as a contest judge.
“I've often wondered why we don't compete because I know we have a number of great thespians in the district,” he said.
