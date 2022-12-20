MANKATO — Amanda Heilman started with Mankato Public Schools this month as director of business services after leaving a similar post with Owatonna Public Schools.
Heilman is the second high-level administrator Mankato has secured from Owatonna, having hired Heilman’s predecessor, Tom Sager, from Owatonna Public Schools as well.
“It’s really interesting,” said Paul Peterson, Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent.
Sager left as Mankato’s director of business services this fall for a position as executive chief of financial services at St. Paul Public Schools. He notified Mankato of his departure in mid-September and stayed on staff for another month, allowing the district to regroup.
Mankato posted the position for a full month, Peterson said, and reviewed applications.
“We brought in folks for interviews, and it was a multistep process,” he said. “We had staff members from different departments involved. The director of business services touches a lot of areas of the school system. Typically we think of the dollars, but they are also tasked with overseeing the transportation department and nutrition services.”
Finalists were selected from the initial pool of about a dozen applicants, and Heilman was then identified as one of two candidates brought in for interviews. She was then selected and started on Dec. 8.
Peterson said Heilman’s Owatonna experience helped her secure the Mankato post.
“We were well aware that Owatonna’s finances and operations of that school district are very strong,” he said. “Her background in public school finance was an absolute strength of hers. Her ability to talk about very complicated elements of Minnesota school funding, and also her advocacy that public schools are being efficient with taxpayer dollars and thinking creatively about how to get things done for kids and for our community.”
Another highlight for Mankato, Peterson said, is Heilman’s experience as a school auditor, so she has extensive background in accounting and transparency in working in public institutions.
“That was important for us as well,” he said. “We’re so pleased to have someone of her caliber starting with us. She’s in the process of getting to know people in our system.
“We’re really optimistic that her transition to Mankato will continue to be positive and her leadership will be of great benefit for not only our kids, but our school community.”
Heilman lives in Mankato with her husband and two school-age children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.