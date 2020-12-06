MANKATO — It’s not so much that the city, county and school district will be collecting tons more money in local property taxes in 2021.
Mankato Area Public Schools will be bringing in just a hair over 3% in additional taxes. For Blue Earth County, the increase is 2.5%, and for the city of Mankato, it’s 2.4%.
What’s driving up Mankato residential taxes is that local governments will be relying more than ever on taxes assessed on houses and apartment buildings and less on agricultural and business properties.
Across Blue Earth County, estimated market values of homes have risen 2% and apartments have edged up .4% while commercial/industrial properties are unchanged and farmland has plunged 6.7%, according to Michael Stalberger, who oversees the property assessment process for the county. The result is that more of the tax burden will shift to where people live and less will fall on where people do business or grow crops.
So Blue Earth County’s increase in 2021 property taxes collected — $39.9 million next year compared to $39 million this year — will leave homeowners paying a bit more next year in county taxes — $6 for a $76,000 home, $32 for a $216,000 house and $47 for a $300,000 homestead.
That’s also true, to a lesser extent, for commercial properties with a $150,000 store paying $15 more in county taxes, and a $1.5 million manufacturing plant will pay $186 more.
Farmers, by contrast, will be receiving smaller county tax bills — $31 less for $270,000 in farmland and $657 less for $2.7 million in agricultural acreage.
In Mankato, home valuations are mostly rising by about 2% while stores and manufacturing properties are growing in value by less than 1% and apartments are typically jumping in value by nearly 4%.
When it comes to taxes paid to the city of Mankato, the City Council is expected to stick with its current tax rate — as it has repeatedly in the past decade — when it finalizes its budget on Monday.
Growth in the tax base due to new construction and due to rising home and apartment values means that the same tax rate will generate about $500,000 more revenue for the city in 2021 compared to the current year.
While the addition of newly constructed homes and businesses will contribute some of that new revenue, the shift in tax burden is also evident. Looking at typical Mankato homes (valuation increases can vary by neighborhood or individual property), a $72,000 home will increase in assessed value to $76,000 and see its city taxes rise by $5 from this year’s $196. A $147,000 home will be worth $150,000 next year and the municipal tax bill will grow $14 to $556.
And a $212,000 house — the average-value home — will increase in value to $216,000 with municipal taxes growing to $873 from the current $854. A $441,000 house will see a typical valuation increase to $450,000 with city taxes rising $40 to $1,983.
Although commercial/industrial values are typically unchanged across the county, they’re moving slightly higher within Mankato’s city limits. That will drive taxes up roughly 1%, less than half the percentage increase facing homeowners.
A $300,000 commercial property in Mankato (up in value from $297,000 this year) will pay $2,313 in city taxes next year, an increase of $26. The average-sized Mankato commercial/industrial property will rise $8,000 in value to $895,000 and will see its city tax bill grow $70 to $7,556.
Mankato apartment owners, who are seeing 3.7% valuation increase, will experience similar-sized increases in city taxes. For the average-value apartment building of $1.34 million, the assessed value will jump to nearly $1.39 million and the municipal tax bill will grow by $429 to $7,641.
There are few major changes in the way local governments are collecting and spending money under proposed 2021 budgets.
For Blue Earth County, state and federal funds make up 41% of revenue (compared to 35% from property taxes) but come with a long list of mandated responsibilities related to health and human services, criminal justice, road maintenance and more. The County Board held its annual budget hearing on Dec. 1.
The city of Mankato will present its proposed budget and property tax levy on Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. People interested in watching or offering comments can find the link under “Upcoming Events” on the city website at mankatomn.gov.
Of the city’s overall levy, nearly $15.5 million is used to finance general fund operations such as police and firefighting, snow plowing, administration and other core services. Another $4.8 million of property tax revenue is used to pay off bonds sold in the past to finance street reconstruction, park improvements and renovation and other major projects.
Smaller amounts go to economic development ($365,000) and transit ($165,000).
Most of the general fund budget is dedicated to personnel costs including salaries, health insurance and other employee benefits.
Along with property tax increases, Mankato residents will be seeing a few fee hikes for water, sewer and garbage collection.
Mankato Area Public Schools will host its online budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Zoom link can be found under “Join Us” at isd77.org/discover-maps/about-maps/school-board/watch-live-meetings.
The school district’s budget process is markedly different than the city or county, according to Finance Director Tom Sager. School levies, like state aid to schools, are largely determined by formulas set by the Legislature.
Schools also operate on a different budget year — July 1 to June 30, rather than the calendar-year budget used by cities and counties.
So the money that will be collected as a result of the levy approved this month will be used as revenue in the 2021-22 budget that the School Board won’t finalize until June, Sager said.
But schools, counties and cities are all in the same situation in setting levies at a time of great uncertainty. The state will be facing a $2.3 billion projected shortfall for the upcoming two-year budget cycle, meaning that aid programs for cities, counties and schools may be cut as Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers work to pass a balanced budget.
“The huge unknown is what will happen with the legislative process in St. Paul this spring,” Sager said.
The pandemic, which is the source of the state budget shortfall, is also driving up expenses and impacting other revenue sources for local governments. In the case of schools, it’s even prompted reductions in enrollment, which brings an accompanying drop in per-pupil state aid.
“The pandemic is having a very significant impact on school districts,” Sager said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.