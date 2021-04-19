MANKATO — The owner of a Mankato mobile home allegedly set the fire that destroyed her residence last week.
Shannan Louise Dewar, 29, was charged with felony arson Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Witnesses told authorities they saw a vehicle back into the driveway of a mobile home at 407 Elm Drive Thursday morning. They then heard a crash that sounded like glass breaking.
They saw a woman speed away as the fire started, according to a court complaint. They provided a description of the woman that matched Dewar and a photograph of the involved vehicle that belonged to her.
Dewar reportedly called 911 a few minutes later from a location near Eagle Lake. She allegedly told a dispatcher she started her home on fire and shot a dog.
Responding officers found Dewar in her car near a dog that had been shot. She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato for an evaluation, then treated at another hospital before she was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.
A Mankato Department of Public Safety investigator allegedly found an ignitable liquid accelerant had been poured in multiple rooms of the mobile home.
