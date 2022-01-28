MANKATO — Though it wasn’t included in Gov. Tim Walz’s recent public works proposal, local officials remain hopeful a $20 million wastewater request will make it into the Minnesota Legislature’s planned infrastructure bill this year.
The city of Mankato is planning a $44.8 million upgrade to the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility, which includes replacing its disinfection basin, a new power generator, better piping, a new waste-receiving station and a new complex to digest solids and store gas, among other things.
City officials say much of the decades-old facility is in need of repair, such as digester tanks built in 1956 that at times leak gas.
Mankato seeks $20 million in public infrastructure money, also called bonding funds because Minnesota borrows money to pay for public works projects.
Though the project didn’t make a $2.7 billion list of projects Walz hopes to see passed, City Manager Susan Arntz said she’s heard plenty of support from lawmakers.
“Naturally, we were disappointed to see it not included,” Arntz said.
No other city’s wastewater request was included in Walz’s proposal, including a $3.5 million request to build a water treatment plant in Elysian.
Instead, the governor and lawmakers are looking at more statewide efforts to fund water infrastructure projects rather than cherry-picking individual proposals. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said state leaders also haven’t figured how funding from last year’s federal infrastructure bill factors into this year’s discussions.
Minnesota is set to receive about $6.8 billion over the next few years, about $680 million of which will go toward water and sewer projects. Yet federal officials haven’t yet shared the particulars on how that money can be spent, or whether certain projects need matching funds before getting federal aid.
Frentz said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Mankato’s wastewater proposal in this year’s bonding bill.
“Mankato’s got a very solid project,” he said.
Local officials say the project is a regional necessity, in part because Mankato’s wastewater treatment facility helps the city serve surrounding townships and trade phosphorus credits with more than 40 cities and organizations throughout Minnesota.
The project could also save the state money, as Lake Crystal officials hope to connect their wastewater treatment services with Mankato. If Mankato can’t secure funding for the project within the next few years, Lake Crystal would have to pitch its own $16 million to $20 million project to legislators.
Making the list
Walz’s bonding proposal, released last week, included a number of other local projects.
The governor recommended $20 million for Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall replacement plan. The St. Peter Regional Treatment Center would get about $11 million under Walz’s plan for water, sewer and energy upgrades, as well as a planned demolition of Johnson Hall.
The center is also requesting $17.8 million for a long-proposed remodel and expansion of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. The project would add more beds to the program’s community transition services, as well as expand an existing medical center and add more space for recreation and programming.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has faced pushback from Republicans in recent years over the request, and it’s unlikely to garner much support from GOP lawmakers this year.
The project came about after a 2015 ruling that said the MSOP was unconstitutionally keeping sex offenders with no hope for release. An appeals court later overturned that ruling, but advocates have pushed for state officials to improve its transition programming.
The governor’s bonding proposal includes the city of North Mankato’s $8.5 million request to build an indoor recreation center at Caswell Park, as well as a $39 million project to build a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension regional office in Mankato to serve southern Minnesota.
A bonding bill likely won’t come together until the final days of this year’s legislative session, which ends May 23. Bonding bills need at least 60% support from both the House and Senate.
With a DFL-controlled House and a GOP-controlled Senate, it’s unclear whether a bonding bill will even pass this year. The Legislature’s last major bonding bill, for about $1.9 billion, didn’t pass during the regular 2020 session — lawmakers signed off on it in October of that year.
