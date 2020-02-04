Mayo Clinic Health System logo

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato received four out of five stars in a federal ranking of overall hospital quality.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services annually ranks Medicare-certified hospitals based on up to 51 measurements in areas such as mortality, readmission rates and timeliness of care.

Nearly 80% of the country's hospitals are rated. Less than 10% of hospitals receive a five star rating and 25% receive four stars.

Six of the 13 hospitals in the Mayo Clinic Health System earned five stars.

