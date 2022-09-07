MANKATO — In January, it was a $155 million bed-tower project.
In May, it was additions to the pharmacy and parking lot.
Now, Mayo Clinic Health System is planning for a bigger kitchen in its Mankato hospital.
The later expansions don’t come close to matching the scale of the towering construction project on the facility’s northeast side, where room for 121 hospital beds is being added through a three-floor vertical addition above the existing emergency department, cancer center, heart clinic and specialty care foyer.
Mayo officials declined to comment on the new kitchen space, just as they had little to say in May about the 2,600 square-foot pharmacy addition on the southwest side of the Mankato hospital complex and a 60-stall parking lot near Main Street. But adding room for 121 more patients presumably requires larger facilities to provide prescriptions and meals for those patients.
As with previous projects, the kitchen expansion came to light when Mayo filed a request with the city of Mankato to amend the hospital’s campus plan. City ordinances require City Council approval for any planned changes in an “institutional overlay district” such as a hospital or college campus. The strategy aims to support growth at those sorts of institutions while offering protections for adjacent neighborhoods.
The kitchen expansion is slated for a vacant area in the center of the complex almost entirely surrounded by existing hospital buildings, making it largely invisible to neighbors.
“So you could barely see it from the streets, kind of tucked back on the inside of the development,” Planning Coordinator Molly Westman told the Planning Commission at its last meeting.
The proposal includes both a remodel of the existing kitchen area and about 2,500 square feet of new space in four different additions, according to a memo to the Planning Commission. On the east side of the existing kitchen will be new office and storage areas. A cooler and freezer are being added to the west side. More cooking space is the focus of the addition on the south end. And adjacent to that is a new stairway and ramp.
The project, which was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, is set for a public hearing at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.