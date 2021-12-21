MANKATO — A patient allegedly assaulted a nurse and a security guard at the Mankato hospital.
Jeffrey Madara Browning, 30, of North Mankato, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Browning reportedly tried to break equipment at the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room Sunday evening then charged at a nurse and a guard.
As staff pinned him against a wall, Browning punched the nurse in the face, the charges said. He also allegedly spit in the guard's face and kicked him in the stomach.
