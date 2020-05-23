MANKATO — A patient is accused of attacking a Mankato hospital employee after he masturbated in front of her.
Christopher Mark Pettis, 23, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A medical technician at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato reported Pettis exposed and fondled himself while staring at her early Friday morning. Pettis then allegedly cornered the woman, punched her in the head and shoved her to the floor before security arrived.
The medical technician had facial swelling, according to a court complaint.
When police officers arrived, Pettis reportedly was combative and used a racial slur.
