MANKATO — A patient is accused of threatening a nurse at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital emergency room in Mankato.
Alexander Roman Gilman, 22, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats of violence Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Gilman threatened to rape a nurse while she was giving him an injection on March 10, the charges say. He also reportedly told the nurse he had AIDS and he wanted to give it to her.
