MANKATO — A patient allegedly spit on a nurse and threatened the nurse and police at the Mankato hospital.
Joseph Richard Johnson, 42, who doesn’t have a permanent address, was charged with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officers and security responded to Johnson’s room Monday night because he was pounding on the door so hard the screws were falling out, according to a court complaint.
Johnson allegedly made a general threat about police, then told an officer his protective vest would not save him from armor-piercing bullets. Johnson then reportedly told a nurse he knew where she and her family live and would hurt them. He then allegedly spit on the nurse’s back.
