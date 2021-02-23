MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital reportedly threatened to “massacre” staff.
Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged with felony terroristic threats Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Nur made multiple threats in front of three staff at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato on Feb. 12, the charges say. The threats reportedly included: “I'm going to massacre every one of you.”
