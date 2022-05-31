MANKATO — At Mankato’s hospital, Louise Hodapp is known as “Granny.”
She earned the endearing nickname over five decades working in food service, starting with an hourly wage of $1.88 when the hospital was Immanuel-St. Joseph’s in 1972.
Much has changed on the campus since, including becoming part of Mayo Clinic Health System, but throughout it all, Hodapp has been a near constant presence in the kitchen or cafeteria.
On her 50th work anniversary Tuesday, the 79-year-old said retirement has never crossed her mind.
“Everyone is so good to me,” she said. “They’re all such wonderful people. You meet a lot of good people doing this.”
A people person through and through, she's what people call "a hoot." It’s no mystery what Hodapp loves most about her work: Being in the cafeteria puts her in regular contact with colleagues, nurses, doctors and patient families, allowing her to make fast friends with newcomers while getting the latest life updates from regulars.
Her humor, personality and thoughtfulness leave lasting impressions on people. She's been known to sew blankets for coworkers who just had a baby.
As she walked around the campus Tuesday, just about everyone she passed said hello to their hospital granny.
“She nourishes their soul beyond the food,” is how Laura Bowman, the health system’s regional director of community relations and development, described Hodapp’s impact on people.
It didn’t take long for Bowman to find Hodapp when the former began working at the hospital about eight years ago.
The first time they met, Hodapp complimented Bowman’s dress. It made Bowman feel welcome, which is what Hodapp wants for everyone coming through.
“It doesn't matter what role you have; she cares about them,” Bowman said.
The mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven was first hired as a cook at the hospital. Someone she knew put a good word in for her, and she said she needed the job to support her family through her husband's health issues.
She still prepares food and works the cafeteria’s register but also worked the front desk at the entrance for a stretch.
Being the first person patients and their families saw when they walked in the door was a special responsibility for her. She was often in their shoes with her husband, giving her an appreciation for what they’re going through.
It’s why she wants everyone to feel welcome whether they’re walking through the front door or into the cafeteria. She takes pride in decorating the cafeteria to make it feel a little more like home.
Her coworker of 22 years, Laura Nelson, said sometimes her face hurts from all the laughter after a day’s work with Hodapp.
“We know what each other needs,” she said. “We’re a great team, and she’s wonderful.”
Growing up in Madison Lake with six sisters and a brother, Hodapp remembers her dad instilling a strong work ethic in her. From a young age she cleaned chickens, tended gardens and helped out at the local pharmacy, among other work.
“My dad always said ‘God put you on this Earth to work, and you will work,’” she said. “So you let me tell you, we worked.”
In her younger days, she loved her job car hopping at a root beer stand near a bar and gas station.
“You’d wait on people and give them their food, then you’d run over to pump their gas, then go give more people their food,” she said.
The pay was 50 cents per hour, and she fondly looks back on those times.
Mayo Clinic Health System is throwing her a party Friday to mark her half-century at the hospital. Fittingly for a '50s theme, food she used to serve back in that era, chili dogs and root beer floats, will be on the menu.
No job is immune from bad days, especially over a five-decade period. Yet throughout it all, Hodapp said she can’t imagine doing anything else.
“If I had to sit at home, I’d go insane,” she said. “I couldn’t stand it.”
After all, her job doesn’t actually feel like work to her.
“If you like your job, it’s not like you’re working,” she said.
