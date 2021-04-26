MANKATO — To keep up with persistent increases in jobs and population, Mankato needs more single-family homes, more townhouses and — especially — more apartments, according to an updated housing study.
“Needless to say there’s been a strong growth pattern in Mankato and the surrounding area for many, many years,” said Scott Knutson of Community Partners Research, Inc., the Lake Elmo firm that has been compiling statistics and forecasting the future of housing in the city since 2008.
The study — which includes Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and four adjacent townships — showed average annual growth in households of 295 over the past decade. While Eagle Lake and North Mankato are growing, about 80-85% of the growth in households is within Mankato’s city limits — driven by a strong economy and attractively short commutes for workers.
During that time, development of additional homes, apartments and assisted living facilities for older residents has matched the rising demand but not created a surplus, leaving below-average vacancy rates and limited choices for residents seeking a new, more affordable place to live.
“Largely, new construction and household growth were moving hand in hand,” Knutson told the Mankato City Council Monday night.
The study predicts a continuation, even a slight acceleration, of that trend with average annual household growth of 350 for Greater Mankato overall and above 300 in Mankato alone. It’s possible the numbers will be even higher if the local economy continues to be strong.
“These all could prove to be very conservative estimates,” Knutson said.
Although Mankato has long had a large population of young college-age adults, other age groups are expected to contribute to upcoming increases in the number of households.
“... Strong growth potential will also be present within the 35- to 44-year-old range, including the millennial generation, and among seniors age 65 and older as the baby boomers move through the aging cycle and are in the senior citizen age groups,” the report predicts.
That means 175 to 190 additional owner-occupied homes will need to be constructed each of the next five years to meet the increasing demand — 70 to 80 in the luxury home category, 70 to 95 in the moderate price range, and 18 to 29 “entry-level” homes.
Mankato has vacant lots and appropriate land to generate more lots, along with real estate development firms capable of creating the new neighborhoods.
“You do have experienced developers in Mankato who can bring new subdivisions online,” Knutson said.
A challenge, however, will be meeting the demand for entry-level homes, which Knutson defines as houses costing $225,000 or less. Rising costs of lumber and other materials required for housing construction are driving costs beyond that level even as the millennial generation is starting to show more interest in homeownership.
“It will be extremely hard to build those starter homes for under $225 (thousand),” he said.
Renting is also a financial challenge in Mankato, where an above-average percentage of new housing units in recent years — 57% — have been targeted at renters. In the surrounding jurisdictions, 62% of new housing was owner-occupied homes.
Even at 57%, the percentage of new housing in Mankato that consists of apartments is less than what the consultant had seen in the past. Huge increases in apartment construction earlier in the past decade was targeted at student-oriented units. About 700 units were created in the past decade, but only about 50 of those were added in the past four years, according to the study.
For the majority of households in the city who are continuing to pay a monthly rent check, options for moving to a new apartment are extremely limited. Cities typically like to see a vacancy rate of 3-5% to give people flexibility to seek a better location, price or size. Greater Mankato had a 1.5% vacancy rate in conventional market-rate apartments not targeted toward students. The vacancy rate was only slightly better — 3.6% — for tax-credit apartment complexes that are required to offer rents considered affordable for average workers.
And for government-subsidized housing with the most affordable rents, the vacancy rate was less than 1%. That category relies on federal funding that’s been in short supply for decades and is unlikely to grow without new federal programs, Knutson said.
Attempts to gauge the vacancy rates for student-oriented housing and senior housing were undermined by the pandemic. Staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities were too focused on COVID-related resident care when the study was being conducted to answer questions about available units. And there’s uncertainty surrounding future demand for housing for college students because of the possibility that distance-learning might be more common even after the pandemic is over.
For many traditional renters, though, Mankato remains a financially challenging place to work and live. People come here and stay here because of job availability and, among other things, attractive commutes — the average travel-time from home to job is just 19 minutes. But wages are mediocre for many workers. Based on 2018 data, the median household income of homeowners in Mankato was nearly $76,000 but was just $31,000 for renters.
That income level is a major reason that many renters are “cost-burdened,” meaning they pay more than 30% of their income for housing, Knutson said.
“It isn’t like people are out there renting $3,000 units or $2,000 penthouses,” he said.
And it shouldn’t be assumed that the cost-burdened renters are exclusively college students. Approximately 50% of the renters paying 30% or more of their income in rent were age 25 or older.
The data in the updated housing study will be combined with community input to develop a plan to address housing needs ranging from homelessness to people looking to purchase homes in all price categories, said Kristin Prososki, associate director of housing and economic development for the city.
"That will bring together implementation strategies to try to address the needs across the spectrum," Prososki said of the plan.
