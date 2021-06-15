MANKATO — Residents are invited to provide feedback about the following railroad crossings that have been identified as part of Mankato's Whistle-Free Zone Study:
Elm and Rock streets: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Park shelter, 309 West Rock St.
Hubbell Avenue and Owatonna Street: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Sibley Park Pavilion, 900 Park Lane.
Amos Owen Lane: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion, 100 Amos Owen Lane.
Third Avenue: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Columbia Park shelter, 2022 Fifth Ave.
During the meetings, staff will provide information about potential community impacts and gather input. An online feedback option also will be available on Every Voice Mankato following each of the meetings.
