MANKATO — A new snow emergency has been issued for downtown Mankato to enable crews to quickly remove heavy snow.
City regulation prohibits vehicle parking on certain streets between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
The downtown snow emergency corridor includes: Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street; Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street); South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and the 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.
Free parking is available during snow emergencies in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. For snow emergency information, visit mankatomn.gov. or call the hotline at 507-387-9001.
