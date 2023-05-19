MANKATO — The Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area led the state in the rate of job growth once again, a 4% rise in April compared to 12 months earlier.
The increase was easily the best among Minnesota's metro areas, topping Rochester (2.6%), St. Cloud (1.7%), the Twin Cities (1.4%) and Duluth (.8%), according to figures released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Mankato also outperformed border-area metropolitan areas tracked by DEED — Fargo, Grand Forks and LaCrosse — which saw job growth increases ranging from 2.9 to 2.2%.
Greater Mankato also had the best job gain numbers in March.
April showed 2,247 more jobs in the local economy compared to April 2022 with average hourly earnings for all jobs in the area of $33.88.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate in April remained at 2.8%, and the state’s labor force participation rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 68.1%. Both of those figures topped the rates nationwide, where the unemployment rate was 3.4% — down from 3.5% in March — and the U.S. labor force participation rate remained at 62.6%.
Kevin McKinnon, DEED's temporary commissioner, was particularly pleased to see more people at work in Minnesota despite the extremely low unemployment rate in the state. Minnesota’s labor force grew by 3,634 people over the month, bringing the total to 3,087,713 people in April.
“Labor force growth is great news during Minnesota’s ongoing tight labor market,” McKinnon said in a statement released with the April employment numbers. “At DEED, we’re working to bring even more people off the sidelines and into our state’s labor force to help meet employer demand and fuel continued Minnesota job growth.”
Compared to a year ago, the biggest driver of job growth statewide was the leisure and hospitality sector with 14,775 more jobs — a 6% jump. Other major growth areas were education and health services (up 13,116 jobs, or 2.4%), information (1,874 more jobs, or 4.2%) and government (8,450 more jobs, or 2%).
Mining and logging (108 fewer jobs, or -1.7%) and financial activities (a reduction of 1,175 fewer, or -0.6%) were the only sectors in Minnesota to see a decline.
