MANKATO — Once again the Mankato area far outpaced the rest of the state in job growth with a 2.5% year-over-year gain in November.
But after gaining manufacturing jobs every month for the past year, Mankato lost some, with a decline of 0.3% or 81 jobs year over year.
The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, gained 1,518 jobs compared to last November. Rochester gained 1,253 jobs, followed by St. Cloud's 1,016 and Duluth's 12 jobs.
Duluth had a 0% gain, Rochester was up 1%, St. Cloud was up 0.9% and Minneapolis-St. Paul was down at -0.3%.
Service producing jobs in Mankato were up 3.3% and government added 0.9% to its job numbers.
The average hourly wage in Mankato rose to $26.20, compared to $25.72 last November.
Minnesota gained 0.2% jobs year over year in November.
Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rose a tenth of a percent during November to 3.3%, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November fell a tenth of a percent to 3.5%.
“The fall and winter months tend to be unpredictable for job growth because of the seasonal effects of weather,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “Strong wage growth and one of the highest labor force participation rates in the nation both suggest that the state continues to experience a tight labor market.”
Five sectors gained jobs in November. The largest gain was in leisure and hospitality (up 3,800) followed by other services (up 900), professional and business services (up 800), financial activities (up 300), trade transportation and utilities (up 300) and government (up 100).
Sectors losing jobs in November were construction (down 4,900), manufacturing (down 2,600), education and health services (down 1,500), information (down 100) and mining and logging (down 100).
