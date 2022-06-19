MANKATO — The scalding temperatures didn’t stop over 100 people from celebrating Juneteenth — the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States — at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato Sunday afternoon.
Volunteers passed out free water, with activities for kids, and musical performances throughout the afternoon to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day 2,000 soldiers from the Union Army entered Galveston, Texas to enforce Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had made slavery illegal two years prior in 1863.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led marchers in song as they walked down Second Street towards Civic Center Plaza. Later addressing the crowd, Ellison spoke of his own mother instilling in him the importance of marking this day in history when he was a young boy.
Ellison commended the soldiers from the First Minnesota Infantry Regiment, who responded to Abraham Lincoln’s call for people across the country to help preserve the Union during the Civil War.
“They bled and died and paid dearly, because in the battle of Gettysburg, when the Southern armies tried to make an incursion into the North, First Minnesota was there at Gettysburg and suffered tremendous losses in defense of liberty,” Ellison said. “The courage of the people, Black and White, who fought in that battle, is what we can’t ever forget. It’s something we have to remind ourselves of every single day.”
The event was hosted by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. Executive Director Mohamed Alsadig, a 26-year resident of Mankato, said he hopes the event will bring awareness to the meaning of Juneteenth, which was just designated a federal holiday in 2021 but has been celebrated since 1866.
Alsadig said he would like to see more education related to this day in history, which many Americans are still unaware of or are just becoming familiar with.
“Hopefully people will start asking questions — that’s the main goal,” he said. “Self-education is key, especially when education in the school systems might be lacking somewhat when it comes to highlighting certain events. But we’re hoping that teachers, educators, and historians will start talking about it and find a way to reach out to people to promote education when it comes to parts of U.S. history that are rarely mentioned.”
Dr. Henry Morris, vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Minnesota State University, said Sunday was a day to celebrate, but emphasized that equity and civil rights are a continuing struggle today.
“My message is to celebrate it, but the battle is still moving forward,” Morris said. “We need to be vigilant about people trying to take away the rights of people of color and other marginalized people, to limit people’s ability to vote, and their civil rights.”
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota declared racism a public health crisis. Bukata Hayes, vice president of Racial and Health Equity for the organization, focuses on inequities, gaps in care and partnering with communities to find solutions to those issues.
Hayes said while the struggle continues, he’s heartened by the fact that Juneteenth continues to gain recognition as more people become aware of its historical significance.
“One of the things that gives me hope is that people continue to come out to celebrate, to honor and commemorate our Juneteenth,” he said. “Some may see it as small or even trivial, but it’s now recognized as a federal holiday. That signals that we view it as important. We recognize it as critical and important and continue to celebrate each year.”
Along with speakers and performers, Alsadig and the Diversity Council’s planning committee invited local Black-owned businesses to participate.
That included Allegra Henderson of Ahkin LLC, a consulting firm that hosts workshops with individuals and organizations working to “foster cultural and ethnic inclusion and diversity,” and master barber Akeem Pendleton of New Identity Barbershop in Mankato, who had clothing and shavers for sale at a booth at the event.
“We are the first Black-owned barbershop in Mankato,” Pendleton said. “We’ve been serving a diverse community — just having a good time cutting hair and grooming guys. We match all styles, no additives, no dyes — just original haircuts by professional barbers.”
Pendleton said Mankato has become more diverse and inclusive since New Identity Barbershop first opened 15 years ago.
“As far as Juneteenth, I’m so happy Mankato is finally getting a bit of diversity and celebrating it,” he said. “When I first started in 2007 this (Mankato Juneteenth Celebration) didn’t exist. So, I’m happy to see that people have this opportunity in Mankato and feel comfortable.”
As he spoke to the crowd, Ellison took a moment to reflect on how far the country has come since the end of slavery in the United States.
“Through the ages we successfully expanded the inclusion to the point where today we have a multiracial society, where men and women under the law are equal, all people of all colors are equal, where you can marry who you want no matter who that person is,” he said.
“The idea of Juneteenth is one of the first things that struck a blow in favor of a free society where everybody could be included.”
While he said there’s no perfect society, including our own, Ellison encouraged the crowd to think about the sacrifices made by previous generations who fought and lost their lives to lead us to where we are today.
“The fight for a free, equal society where everybody is entitled to respect and dignity did not fall out of the sky,” Ellison said. “It was paid for by people who gave all for it. Those of us who benefit from it now, which is all of us, should stop and observe the tremendous sacrifice that was made, and that’s what Juneteenth is all about for me.”
