MANKATO — A land trust concept that’s been successful elsewhere in Minnesota and across the country is being brought to Mankato, with the aim of allowing more people to afford buying an existing or newly built home.
The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership Community Land Trust has funding to allow 13 homebuyers to purchase homes.
“We help people who never thought they could be homeowners become one,” said Jen Theneman, of the Housing Partnership.
The partnership has used the land trust concept in Worthington and Willmar.
On Friday in Mankato, Realtors and lenders heard about how the program works.
Jeff Washburne, a consultant who long worked with the land trust in Minneapolis, said the program operates by a shared-equity plan with needed funding coming from cities, counties, churches and other nonprofits.
The city of Mankato is contributing to the Community Land Trust in three phases. Funding is provided to the trust at the closing for each home.
Under phases 1 and 2, the city contribution is $475,000 from the EDA fund and up to $105,000,000 from a rehabilitation fund. A phase 3 is pending in the amount of $390,000 of the EDA funds and $175,000 of the rehabilitation fund. The third phase is contingent on a pending award by Minnesota Housing.
Washburne said the average Mankato home is selling at about $280,000 and the median income is at about $72,000. Those at the median wage could only qualify for a loan of about $195,000.
He said the land trust would come up with the difference. Potential homebuyers in the program prequalify for a loan and shop for a home anywhere in the city. Once purchased, the land trust owns the land and the homebuyer owns the home itself and is able to do with it what they wish like any homeowner.
But they agree that when they sell the home in the future, they will sell it to someone else in the affordable housing program and the trust maintains ownership of the land.
The seller keeps part of any profit on the sale, or takes part of the loss in a down market, while the land trust gets some of the profit or shares in some of the loss in a down market.
Washburne said the concept not only allows people to have homeownership who otherwise couldn’t, but as importantly ensures the home stays affordable for generations to come.
While the financing package looks different to lenders than the traditional loans they make, it has worked well in Minneapolis and the other dozen or so communities in the state that have long had land trusts.
Theneman said that while the program is targeting 13 homes now, she hopes the number will increase to 100 in Mankato in the future.
The Mankato program is to officially start early next year.
