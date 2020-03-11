MANKATO — A landlord who submitted a false insurance claim was sentenced to probation.
A rental home in Mankato owned by Todd Dean Johnson, 48, of Lake Crystal, was destroyed by fire in 2015. He submitted an insurance claim seeking nearly $8,000 for debris removal after he had sold the property without doing any debris removal, according to a court complaint.
Johnson pleaded guilty to felony insurance fraud in January and a felony forgery charge was dismissed.
Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court to one year of probation. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he completes probation.
