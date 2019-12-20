MANKATO — A plan to develop a 73-acre site off of Blue Earth County Road 12 on the far east edge of Mankato got a boost after the state awarded a $1.1 million grant to the city to help pay for an extension of Adams Street.
A large truck stop and another trucking-related businesses are proposing a development east of County Road 12, near the Walmart distribution center and just off of Highway 14.
The state grant will assist in extending Adams Street east of the county road to provide access for the development. The project is expected to create or retain 154 full-time jobs.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the award, part of the Transportation Development Infrastructure program, on Friday.
The program was created to finance infrastructure projects that create economic development, jobs and an improved transportation system.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the city really didn't expect it would get the full $1.1 million it had applied for. "It was a holiday surprise to some degree."
He suspects the city scored high because MnDOT has recently been highlighting the need to improve infrastructure for semi traffic and freight hauling, including more rest stops and truck stops for truckers to park.
The city last year finished a $4 million eastward extension of Adams Street from near the hilltop Hy-Vee out to County Road 12, creating a T-intersection. The truck stop has sought to have the city and Blue Earth County put in a roundabout at the intersection as part of a farther eastward extension of Adams Street.
Blue Earth County, which has jurisdiction over County Road 12, has so far said the traffic in the area doesn't justify spending extra money for a roundabout. Hentges said the city will continue to work with the county to either have a roundabout or a J-turn intersection or another solution at the intersection. He said the city will conduct a new study on the intersection based on anticipated truck traffic there after the truck stop is built.
Hentges said that while the truck stop is committed to the spot east of County 12, the other truck/freight-related business is still considering either that site or another nearby, likely somewhere along Adams. Either way, the new truck stop and the other business and the extensive semi activity at the Walmart distribution center will add truck traffic to the area.
He said the Adams extension and a non-roundabout intersection improvement would cost well over $2 million, while a roundabout would add another $1 million.
He noted that while roundabouts were met with a lot of skepticism when they were first being put in locally a few years ago, attitudes have changes.
"We've gone from hatred for roundabouts to some kind of enthusiasm for them."
