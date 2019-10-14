MANKATO — Mankato has tentatively scheduled leaf vacuuming for Oct. 28 to Nov. 27.
Leaves are vacuumed on the day after garbage pick-up. Residents should place leaves in the street in wind rows along curb (no piles). It’s important to keep sticks and branches out of the leaves because they may break the leaf vacuum machine. Residents having a home on a corner lot are asked to pull leaves from the street corner because the leaf vacuum machine turns too wide to pick up leaves if they’re left on the corner.
The chopped, compacted leaves are recycled as mulch. The vacuuming coincides with the annual “Rake the Town” sponsored by VINE. This year’s event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9.
People may also bring compostable material to the Minnesota Paving and Materials site (formerly Southern Minnesota Compost), 3600 Third Avenue (GPS: 57032 231st Lane). There is no cost for Mankato, non-commercial residents who provide photo identification. Woody waste should be separated from compostable materials.
Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site is generally open:
Through October 31, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
November 1 through March 31, Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside collection at an extra charge is also an option. Yard waste pick-up must be scheduled by contacting West Central Sanitation staff at 800-246-7630. The cost is $8 per bag. Payment is made when pick-up is scheduled.
Use compostable yard waste bags which are available generally where garbage bags are sold, including Cub Foods in Mankato and some home store, hardware and retail stores. Woody waste must be cut to four-foot lengths, bundled and tied, and placed in a compostable yard waste bag.
Residents may contract directly with West Central Sanitation to use a cart for compost. For more information about the fee and service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.