MANKATO — We're suffering, we're worried and it's only made worse by the uncertainty.
The message to the Mankato City Council was dire when 21 area business owners spoke at a series of meetings aimed at identifying where limited municipal assistance would best be targeted. City staff compiled the expressions of anxiety and the suggestions in putting together a plan to distribute $340,000 or more to local businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
The list of people participating in the meetings ranged from the manager of River Hills Mall to the owner of Hilltop Florist, from bankers to fitness center owners, from auto dealers to salon operators. They talked of the biggest challenges in the pandemic-caused economic collapse and the stress of trying to anticipate how and when they might be able to resurrect long-closed or curtailed businesses.
Tom Frederick, owner of Pub 500 on South Front Street and a 35-year veteran of the local restaurant scene, added a written letter.
"Right now, our industry is in crisis," Frederick wrote. "I have never seen a threat to our industry like this before."
A large volume of customers is required to reach the break-even point and begin to make a profit, Fredericks said. Take-out service isn't coming close.
"After putting a lot of hours into retooling, trying to build a curbside and delivery business, we are still down 80%. Right now, we are pouring money into our businesses in hopes of being able to reopen someday. We worry about our crews, our communities, our families and frankly ourselves."
Comments by other participants were summarized for the council. Unemployment benefits, sometimes providing more income than a worker's regular salary, are making it difficult to get workers to return to a job. Others who are laid off will find new jobs before a business reopens. Federal funding for small businesses didn't come close to meeting the demand, leaving many without any assistance.
A florist mentioned the numerous events that typically produce orders but now are not being held — proms, graduations, weddings and funerals. Restaurant and bar owners noted that they were the first ordered closed and are all but certain to be the last allowed to reopen.
All sectors wondered where the money would come from for mortgage or lease payments, property taxes and utility bills.
Others are worrying about what might be required to reopen — new touch-free payment systems, personal protective equipment like masks and gloves or construction of a drive-up window for food businesses that may have limited seating capacity for months to come.
And there are doubts about what the future holds even if current restrictions are lifted. Will customers return if they're still nervous about contracting the coronavirus? Will employees come back if they feel their health is at risk? Will people no longer be in the habit of shopping locally?
City staff came up with a pair of loan programs aimed at helping smaller businesses survive, at least in the near term. The first, with an initial appropriation of $140,000, is the "Sustaining Loan Program," which would provide loans of up to $5,000 to "assist the business with sustaining itself until longer-term assistance program funding is available ... or partial or full operation is possible."
The loans would be targeted at businesses that have lost 50% or more of their typical revenue due to the pandemic. The interest rate would be 0% and no loan payments would be required until one year after the business is able to reopen. After that interest-free deferral period, the interest rate would be 2% and the loan would not have to be fully repaid for two years.
A second $200,000 "Recovery Loan Fund," also limited to businesses with 50 or fewer employees, would offer loans of as much as $25,000 "to make improvements to their property and business to allow them to safely operate within guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health." The five-year loans would carry a 0% interest rate for the first year and 2% for years two through five.
Along with physical changes to a business, the recovery loans could be used to buy personal protective equipment for employees and customers and to purchase inventory and supplies necessary for restarting a shuttered business.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the goal is to have a short and painless online application in place by next week for the $5,000 sustaining loans. The larger recovery loans will require a longer application and more documentation such as construction bids or equipment invoices.
The City Council, meeting as the Mankato Economic Development Authority, approved of the programs but worried that the funding would fall far short of the need.
"This is a relatively small amount of money," said Council member Mark Frost, adding that he's concerned that Mankato's revitalized city center is in danger of returning to its depressed state of 25 years ago. "There's going to be nothing but empty store shells. ... We need to save as many of those from going bankrupt as possible."
Others on the council wondered what would happen if 56 eligible applicants apply for the $5,000 loans and there's only enough funding for half that many.
"I don't want to pick winners and losers among our neighbors and friends ...," said Council member Jessica Hatanpa.
Mayor Najwa Massad, who operates catering and restaurant businesses, spoke of the demoralizing fate many local businesses faced after investing time and effort in applying for federal COVID-19 assistance.
"Then you get the rejection letter or email that the money's run out," Massad said.
Council President Mike Laven suggested a lottery would be more fair than first-come, first-served if the number of applicants exceeds the available funds.
After initially suggesting he'd like to get the loans in the hands of businesses by early June, Hentges said he will bring the list of eligible applicants back to the EDA at its June 8 meeting. At that point, the elected officials could decide to allocate more funding if the demand for the loans is extremely high — possibly from the $200,000 targeted toward the Recovery Loan Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.