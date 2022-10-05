MANKATO — While not quite as difficult as amending the U.S. Constitution, the city of Mankato is preparing to do the same with its governing document.
The Mankato Charter Commission was reanimated earlier this year. The group has proposed some mostly administrative updates to the city charter, and the City Council appears to be ready to give the necessary unanimous approval.
It’s been 17 years since the charter was amended, and the document is showing its age in places, has fallen out of step with certain state law changes and had some clunky sections that needed to be cleaned up, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
Arntz and City Attorney Pam Whitmore worked with the recently re-formed Charter Commission, which is appointed by the 5th Judicial District to stand as a check on the power of the council.
“They did a lot of hard work,” Whitmore told the council at a joint work session of the two groups Monday night.
The charter was first adopted March 6, 1868, and has been amended a number of times since, including in 1952 when the council/manager governing structure was adopted. The most recent amendments came in 2001 and 2005.
“There’s been a whole lot of statutory changes since 2005,” Whitmore said of legislative changes affecting cities.
Those include revisions to election law, such as how often special elections can be called to fill council vacancies, and when self-approved salary hikes can take effect for the council.
Other changes aim to streamline city processes, including how a city manager can be fired.
“I’ve never seen another charter that had a similar process,” said Whitmore, suggesting the current rules would violate provisions of the state data practices and open-meetings laws. “It was a very convoluted process if there was a problem with the city manager.”
The current charter also states that the council “shall provide for keeping a journal of its proceedings. This journal shall be a public record.” The Charter Commission is recommending that the journal requirement be dropped, considering that minutes of meetings are kept and available online.
The proposed changes include eliminating the requirement that council members and certain employees with financial oversight provide a $5,000 bond to cover mishandling of public funds.
“If one of you is stealing money, $5,000 is not going to go very far,” Whitmore said.
The cost of the required bond was already covered by the city. In addition, the city’s insurance policy provides $2 million in coverage if employees or council members misappropriate funds.
Other changes would clarify in the charter the authority of the city manager to undertake certain duties that have been part of the job for many years such as purchasing, executing documents and finalizing contracts.
“I think it’s really important that it’s embedded in the charter rather than my job description,” Arntz said.
The new charter language would lay out in black and white something a city manager can’t do — namely a “city manager may not approve an expenditure unless there are sufficient funds to pay for it.”
Arntz asked for the provision to be added after hearing of cities where transfers were made using funds that didn’t technically exist.
And the charter would be changed to no longer require that every city employee be given the oath of office, solemnly swearing to “support the Constitution of the United States and of this state, and to discharge faithfully the duties devolving upon me ... .”
“Technically, we should be administering the oath of office to part-time summer staff that’s mowing the lawn,” Arntz said of the current charter.
The oath will still be required of elected officials and officers.
The proposed charter, with its various revisions, will be drafted in the weeks ahead with a goal of holding a public hearing in November. It would then require unanimous approval by the council followed by a 90-day waiting period before it becomes effective.
“It’s a longer process, but it gives the public a chance to digest it all,” Whitmore said.
And if the public doesn’t like it, the 90 days also provides an opportunity to block it through a petition-driven referendum process.
