Two area schools had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, according to state data released Thursday.
Loyola Catholic School in Mankato and Blue Earth Area Secondary School were added to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly list of schools that had five or more cases of the coronavirus.
Both schools moved to distance learning for the beginning of this week followed by prescheduled no school days due to MEA.
Loyola plans to return to in-person learning on Monday. Blue Earth students will be in a hybrid model.
Over 500 of the state's schools had at least one confirmed COVID-19 case between Sept. 7 and Oct. 10 (the time frame released by the state Thursday) and 16 schools had five or more cases.
Mankato Area Public Schools had nine cases across all of its schools from Oct. 7-14, the district reported Thursday. The district has had 27 cases since the start of the school year.
