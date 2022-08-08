MADISON LAKE — The Mankato and Madison Lake area will host the Governor's 2023 Fishing Opener, marking just the fourth time the event has been in southern Minnesota during its 75-year history.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the location Monday at Bray Park on Madison Lake. The fishing opener is set for May 12-13.
Walz, a longtime Mankato resident before his time as governor, said it's exciting and gratifying to announce the area will get to showcase its many fishing and recreational opportunities.
"I like to brag about this area; I make no bones about that," he said. "I know it well. I know what it offers. I know it's an incredible part of the state."
The event will introduce visitors to all the area has to offer, he added. Walz thanked Visit Mankato, area businesses and others for stepping up to host.
"This will bring a lot of folks here, many who haven't ever been down here," he said. "And I think they'll continue to come back."
This story will be updated.
