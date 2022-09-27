When it comes to the holiday season — whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or anything else — the foundation of the celebration is built on traditions. And Mankato Magazine wants to know how you celebrate.
Does everyone gather for a weekend of cookie baking? We'd love to hear about it (and taste the results). Do you spend every Dec. 25 at the movies? Why, and what was your favorite flick? Does the family trudge over the river and through the woods to chop down the perfect balsam fir? Who gets to yell timber?
Whatever your family tradition story is, we'd love to hear. It might be used in the December issue of Mankato Magazine.
Email your memories and traditions to Robb Murray at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com by Oct. 15. If you've got a photo to go along with it, send it along as well.
