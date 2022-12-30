It’s time to submit photographs for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue.
Here are a few guidelines:
• Submit photos taken between the publication of the last photo issue (March 1, 2021) and this year’s deadline, Friday, Jan. 27.
• Only submit photographs via email with the subject line “2023 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, approximate date photo was taken, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. If submitting iPhone photos, make sure they are JPGs and not in HEIC format or they will be disqualified.
• Limit submissions to five images or fewer taken in southern Minnesota.
So, if you have some great shots from the area to share with Mankato Magazine, email them to Robb Murray at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com.
