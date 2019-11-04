MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of assaulting and threatening a woman he knows.
Casey Laurence Ohotto, 41, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of threats, kidnapping and tampering with a witness, as well as misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police she was arguing with Ohotto in a vehicle Friday morning and he threatened to drive off the road and kill them. When they came to a dead end, Ohotto allegedly stopped the car and repeatedly punched the woman in the head and face and once in the throat.
When she tried to get out of the truck, the woman said Ohotto threatened to run her over. He reportedly threatened her again when they arrived at their Mankato residence. Inside, he allegedly pushed her onto a couch.
Ohotto denied assaulting the woman and claimed she assaulted him by slamming a door shut on his arm.
The woman had a bloody lip and other visible facial injuries, a court complaint alleges. Ohotto did not have any visible injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.