NORTH MANKATO — A man needed stitches and had a broken eye-socket bone after he was hit in the face with a liquor bottle during a North Mankato house party.

The man said Kamau Evans hit him unprovoked with an empty brandy bottle, then tried to push him over a railing early Saturday morning.

The complainant had a fracture to his eye socket and received 15 stitches to close a gash on his temple, according to a court complaint.

Evans, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
1

Tags