NORTH MANKATO — A man needed stitches and had a broken eye-socket bone after he was hit in the face with a liquor bottle during a North Mankato house party.
The man said Kamau Evans hit him unprovoked with an empty brandy bottle, then tried to push him over a railing early Saturday morning.
The complainant had a fracture to his eye socket and received 15 stitches to close a gash on his temple, according to a court complaint.
Evans, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
