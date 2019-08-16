MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of hitting a neighbor in the face with concrete.

Jonathan Len Hall, 51, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A neighbor called police to Van Brunt Street Thursday afternoon while holding Hall on the ground after the confrontation.

The neighbor said Hall hit him twice in the face with a block of concrete during an argument. The neighbor had minor scratches and abrasions around one eye and cheek, according to the court complaint.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Public safety and K-12 education reporter 507-344-6354