MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of hitting a neighbor in the face with concrete.
Jonathan Len Hall, 51, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A neighbor called police to Van Brunt Street Thursday afternoon while holding Hall on the ground after the confrontation.
The neighbor said Hall hit him twice in the face with a block of concrete during an argument. The neighbor had minor scratches and abrasions around one eye and cheek, according to the court complaint.
