MANKATO — A man allegedly slapped two children and choked one of the boys Saturday in a Mankato residence.
Victor Manuel Andrade-Perez, 36, of Mankato, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
A 10-year-old boy told police Andrade-Perez slapped him in the face twice, pinned him to the ground, choked him and pressed his thumbs into his eyes.
The boy had broken blood vessels in his eyes and marks “consistent with hand slaps to his face,” a court complaint said.
A witness said Andrade-Perez also slapped a 7-year-old boy.
Andrade-Perez reportedly told police he was defending himself.
