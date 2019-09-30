MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly assaulted two adults and pointed a loaded gun at those adults and a toddler.
Lewahn Tarrel Smith, 21, was charged with three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Smith allegedly slapped a woman in the face during an argument outside a Mankato residence Friday evening.
He then pulled a handgun from his waistband, racked the gun to load a bullet in the chamber and pointed the gun at the woman's head, a court complaint said.
While the woman ran away, Smith allegedly pointed the gun at a fleeing male witness and the toddler that the man was holding.
Smith then reportedly used the grip of the gun to hit the hand the man was using to hold the child. The man had a 1-inch cut on his hand.
Smith ran away and was arrested later that night after he was found hiding in a relative's attic.
