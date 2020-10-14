MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly twice came uninvited into the residence of a woman he knows, punched her in the face and stole her vehicle and other items.
Hay-Sau-Tuh Albert Tyndall, 22, was charged with felony counts of burglary, stalking, harassment, domestic assault and theft Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman who knows Tyndall told authorities he came into her Mankato house without invitation Friday evening and he took her phone, keys and vehicle after they argued.
The woman said Tyndall returned the next morning while she was sleeping, punched her in the head four times and left again with her vehicle.
Tyndall also punched her in the chest multiple times a few days prior, the woman said.
A police officer observed the woman had a mark on her chest and swelling above her eye, according to a court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.