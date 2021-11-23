MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony burglary and property damage charges after allegedly destroying a woman's apartment earlier this month.
Eli James Warnke, 19, was charged with the two felonies along with a gross misdemeanor for property damage Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A criminal complaint states the woman returned home from staying at a friend's house Nov. 10 to find her apartment destroyed on the inside. The damage reportedly exceeded $1,000.
An officer couldn't locate Warnke. The woman reportedly told the officer that Warnke apologized for the damage and was mad at her for calling law enforcement.
