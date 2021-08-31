ST. PETER — A Mankato man admitted he was a cocaine dealer after he was caught with large amounts of the drug and cash during a traffic stop, charges say.
Archibald Scott Briggs, 27, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.
A Nicollet County sheriff's deputy smelled marijuana after stopping Briggs for a broken taillight Monday on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. A search of Briggs' vehicle found marijuana and 80 grams of cocaine, according to a court complaint. Over $7,000, a scale and two cellphones also reportedly were found.
Briggs then allegedly admitted he gets cocaine in Minneapolis and sells it in downtown Minneapolis and in downtown Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.