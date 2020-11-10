MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of using fake money to purchase items being sold locally on social media.
Last month three sellers who used Facebook Marketplace received counterfeit bills from a man Mankato police investigators identified as 23-year-old Joseph Milligan. Two sellers lost $200 and one lost $20, according to a court complaint.
Investigators searched Milligan's home and reportedly found the cellphone, designer purse and ski goggles that the sellers had said they sold.
Authorities also allegedly found 30 counterfeit $50 bills and 30 counterfeit $20 bills, as well as marijuana and cocaine.
Milligan was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of counterfeiting currency and gross misdemeanor drug possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
