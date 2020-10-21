MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly threatened a woman with a crowbar.

Eziquel Ignacio Leal, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Leal went to a Mankato residence early Monday morning during a dispute. He had a crow bar and told a woman he was “going to take (the woman) out,” according to a court complaint.

Leal reportedly told an investigator he brought the crowbar for self-defense.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you