MANKATO — A man allegedly pointed a gun at another man’s head outside a Mankato residence.
Jeffrey Charles Wild, 52, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Wild was upset with a man who was in the garage of a Mankato residence Sunday night. The other man said he feared for his life as Wild pointed a gun at his head for 8 to 10 seconds.
Wild admitted to an investigator he had brandished a pistol, according to the court complaint.
