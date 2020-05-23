NORTH MANKATO — A drunk man allegedly threatened people with a knife during an argument in North Mankato.
Sean Colin Webster-Mulcahey, 29, of Mankato, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.
Webster-Mulcahey had multiple confrontations with three people outside of a residence on Wednesday, according to a court complaint. The third time Webster-Mulcahey returned, he allegedly brought a knife and displayed it in a threatening manner.
Webster-Mulcahey denied having a knife but a cellphone video recorded by one of the complainants allegedly shows Webster-Mulcahey with what appears to be a knife.
Four children ages 2-5 were outside when the disturbances occurred and one of the adults involved also was holding a baby.
A breathalyzer showed Webster-Mulcahey had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29.
