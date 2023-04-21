MANKATO — A Mankato man was recently charged with eight felonies after being accused of child pornography possession.
Brandon Robert Peterson, 27, faces eight felony counts in Blue Earth County District Court related to possessing pornographic work while knowing or having reason to know it involved a minor.
The charged stems from a tip from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Mankato police March 10, according to a criminal complaint. An investigation reportedly linked sexually explicit images of minors to a username and email belonging to Peterson on June 24, 2022.
A police sergeant used a search warrant and found the images on Peterson's cellphone, the complaint states.
