MANKATO — A man allegedly refused to leave a Mankato apartment and punched two women he knows in the face.
Lorenzo Carlton Davis, 34, of Mankato, was charged with felony burglary, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police she asked Davis to leave because he was drunk and disrespectful Tuesday night. Davis then allegedly punched the woman and punched another woman who intervened multiple times. The other woman had a large bruise over her eye.
