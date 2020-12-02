MANKATO — A man is accused of raping a woman while she slept at his Mankato residence.
Caleb Lee Richards, 21, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told authorities she went to sleep at Richards' residence Sunday and awoke as he raped her, according to a court complaint.
Richards told authorities they had consensual sex. He reportedly admitted to taking photos of the woman's breasts without her knowledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.