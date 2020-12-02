MANKATO — A man is accused of raping a woman while she slept at his Mankato residence.

Caleb Lee Richards, 21, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told authorities she went to sleep at Richards' residence Sunday and awoke as he raped her, according to a court complaint.

Richards told authorities they had consensual sex. He reportedly admitted to taking photos of the woman's breasts without her knowledge.

