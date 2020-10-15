A Mankato man allegedly raped and threatened to kill a 14-year-old St. Paul girl he met online.
Michael James Jackson, 34, was charged with felony threats of criminal sexual conduct and threats of violence Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.
The girl told authorities last month she let Jackson come to her residence after he repeatedly “begged,” according to a court complaint. He allegedly became angry when she refused to have sex and raped her. Afterward he reportedly hit her repeatedly in the head, threatened to kill her and took her phone when she tried to call police.
DNA evidence collected from the girl allegedly matches Jackson.
