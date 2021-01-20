MAPLETON — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Mapleton.
Caleb Lee Richards, 21, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In July a woman reported Richards twice sexually assaulted her while she slept on a couch in a Mapleton residence. The woman said she pretended to still be asleep because she was afraid.
Richards denied having any contact with the woman, according to the court complaint.
Richards also is facing a felony charge filed in December after a woman accused him of raping her while she slept at his residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.