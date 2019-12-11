MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of raping a girl and sexually assaulting a woman on his birthday.
Dalton Alan Nelson, 24, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 16-year-old girl told police in October that Nelson held her down and raped her while they both were at the same Mankato residence, the charges allege. The teen said Nelson had been out drinking to celebrate his birthday before the assault.
A woman who also was at the residence told police Nelson tried to reach inside her shorts.
When interviewed by police a few days later, Nelson reportedly said he had had “10 drinks and two shots” and cannot remember what happened at the residence.
