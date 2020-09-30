MANKATO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with developmental disabilities in a Mankato hotel.
Dwayne Qutez Irving, 43, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 23-year-old woman who has the cognitive capacity of a child told authorities Irving sexually assaulted her twice while they separately were living at a Mankato hotel in July, according to a court complaint.
The woman said Irving first offered her $5 to show him her breasts and he then touched her breasts. That night the woman said Irving pulled her down and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Irving told an investigator he did not have any sexual contact with the woman.
