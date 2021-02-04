NICOLLET — A Mankato man previously accused of repeatedly violating a restraining order is now also accused of threatening to kill a woman he knows in Nicollet.
Ronald Joseph Morgan, 45, was charged with felony counts of threats, stalking, harassment and violating a no contact order this week in Nicollet County District Court.
A woman who has a no contact order against Morgan called authorities on Jan. 24 after Morgan allegedly called her 42 times over a 40-minute period.
When the woman answered one of the calls, Morgan allegedly threatened to break into her home and murder her.
It's allegedly not the first time Morgan has violated the order. Last month Morgan was convicted of two misdemeanor violations and charged with three new felony violations. Those charges say he has called and emailed the woman and drove circles around her residence while honking his horn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.